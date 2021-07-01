Corpus Christi woman at pro-Trump rally in D.C.: 'It was troublesome. As a Trump supporter I don't condone any type of violence.'

She said she did not expect what would eventually turn into a mob assault on the capitol.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend woman was outside of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday when Trump supporters stormed the building. She spoke with 3News to give her first-hand account.

Michelle Bucey is from Corpus Christi and she said she joined several others from the area in traveling to Washington D.C. to show her support for President Donald Trump.

She said she attended the large scale event on the ellipse to watch the President speak Wednesday morning and then marched alongside other Trump supporters to the capitol building.

"I wasn't up where the stairs are," Brucey said. "I was kind of further back, just watching. It was troublesome. As a Trump supporter I don't condone any type of violence. Peaceful protesting is what we were there for, to support our president, and unfortunately, a few bad apples ruined it for everyone else and give Trump supporters a bad name."

Brucey spoke with 3News from her hotel room in D.C. She said she will be returning to Corpus Christi on Thursday.

