Criticism draws from Democrats after State Rep. Todd Hunter is named Chairman of the Redistricting Committee in Texas

Top Democrats in the state legislature strongly condemned the choice today, saying it would result in the Latino community being under represented.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative for district 32, Republican Todd Hunter, received a major appointment Thursday as he was named Chairman of the Redistricting Committee for the Texas House of Representatives.

It is one of three committees he will serve on this legislative session. Hunter said the move is good news for the Coastal Bend, but the appointment also drew some criticism from Texas Democrats.

"I'm glad to accept and hope to do as great a job as we can," said Hunter.

Hunter thanked the Texas speaker of the house for appointing him in his new role. As chair of the redistricting committee, Hunter will oversee the process to redraw political boundaries.

It is something that occurs once every 10 years and is based on the census count.

"We have 150 house members, 31 senators, we have U.S. congress and state board of education. You take those numbers and really do some division and it tells you their geographical numbered area," said Hunter.

The point is to draw roughly equally populated districts to reflect population growth and guarantee equal voter representation. It is a complicated and contentious process for lawmakers.

"It's a little hard right now because we are trying to find out when the census numbers come in, but now that the committees have been appointed, I think everybody is going to get to work to set up the rules and procedures to do the best they can," said Hunter.

Republicans will once again control the process in 2021. Texas democrats have already condemned the choice of Hunter's appointment.

In a statement, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said, “The choice of Rep. Hunter as Chair of the House Redistricting Committee is everything wrong with our current Republican leadership and sends a clear signal that Republicans will attempt to draw maps that silence the voices of Black and Brown voters. Representative Hunter is a terrible choice for this chairmanship. Last redistricting cycle, he maneuvered the system to undermine Latino voting power. "

“Make no mistake, Todd Hunter has no business leading this process. He is a despicable choice and signals exactly where Republicans plan to go when the map drawing begins.”

Despite the opposition, Hunter told 3News the redistricting process will be open and fair.

"I will also tell everybody as I do with all my committees, provide us input, provide us your ideas, we are going to do as good a job as we can. I think it will be a great way we can work with everybody. So I'm going to look at it being positive going forward, and try to do the best job we can," said Hunter.

Hunter will also serve on the committee of state affairs which deals with administration of the state government and cybersecurity.

The state representative was also appointed to the international relations and economic development committee.

"To me that is great, especially for the Coastal Bend and South Texas, and especially when we gradually get out of this COVID situation, very important for our area," said Hunter.

