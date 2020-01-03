DALLAS — Updated at 6:15 throughout.

A Pete Buttigieg rally in Dallas scheduled for Sunday evening was canceled following the news that the former South Bend, Indiana mayor was suspending his campaign.

The event was set to take place at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas.

While no official announcement has been made by Buttigieg, sources with the campaign confirmed that he is ending his run and that the Sunday night event would no longer be taking place.

Buttigieg had a good showing Iowa, but struggled more recently in South Carolina, placing fourth on Saturday.

Still, the announcement to suspend his campaign ahead of Super Tuesday came as a surprise.

President Donald Trump's reaction to the announcement was almost immediate. Trump tweeted that he believes Buttigieg's votes will go to Biden, and that this is the beginning "of the Dems taking Bernie out of play."

Earlier in the day, the Republican party had released a statement that said, in part, "No number of last minute trips to the Lone Star State will help Pete Buttigieg win the White House."

Buttigieg is headed Indiana to make the official announcement.

