CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Embattled former Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen announced on social media that he would be running for Congress.

McQueen for Congress was created Aug. 7. The congressional seat McQueen hopes to achieve is Texas Congressional District 20.

Congressional District 20seat is currently held by Joaquin Castro who is a democrat and twin brother to presidential candidate Julian Castro.

McQueen was elected as mayor of Corpus Christi in November of 2016 where he served in office for just 37 days before resigning on Facebook.

