Dec. 4 is the last day to apply for a mail in ballot for the mayoral runoff

Two Corpus Christi Council Member seats are up for grabs.

December 4 is the last day to apply to vote early by mail in the upcoming runoff election. That means you must visit the Nueces County website to print the application to vote early by mail no later than Friday.

You can also call the county or send an email.

The runoff election is Tuesday, December 15. The election is for the mayoral runoff. Two councilmember seats are also up for grabs.

Early voting starts this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nueces County courthouse.

Next week, voting will be from Monday to Friday. Early voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at that same location and other early voting stations.

