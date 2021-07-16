Texas lawmakers respond to recent ruling for DACA

A Texas judge has ordered the federal government to stop granting new DACA applications.

TEXAS, USA — Reaction from the political world poured in Friday night after a federal judge in Texas ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children.

Friday's ruling suspended new approvals and leaves more than 81,000 applications pending. Those already enrolled will keep their protections for now.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen was appointed to the bench by former president George W. Bush. He has given the Biden administration three days to post a notice on its website.

The ruling doesn't affect the more than 600,000 people already in the program.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the ruling will leave thousands of teens and young adults in limbo and prevent them from accessing legal protections.

He said these are people who are productive members of society and he is disappointed in the ruling and will help to fight for the young people

Before that ruling, Texas Senator John Cornyn joined fellow republican Thom Tillis from North Carolina to try and help offer permanent legal states to active participants of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The pair sent a letter to senate judiciary committee chairman Dick Durbin, asking for the senate to schedule a markup of a bill that would address the population with the most urgent needs, which they said are active DACA recipients.

