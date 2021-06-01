Political Analyst explains what the latest Democratic walk out of House Chamber

Why are state and federal lawmakers from both sides of the aisle not able to reach a compromise on big issues?

TEXAS, USA — Over the weekend, State House Democrats walked out of the legislative session so that there wouldn’t be a quorum for a last-minute vote on new voter restriction laws Republicans wanted to pass.

Now, Governor Greg Abbott said he’s calling a special session. 3News spoke with a political expert about what all this means for the short and long-term.

"I am not optimistic about the alleviation of the extreme partisanship in our state," Political Expert Dr. Bill Chriss said.



Dr. Chriss is a political analyst who doesn’t see Democrats and Republicans on the state level coming together anytime soon to find common ground on those hot button issues.

On Sunday, a number of Democrats walked out of the house chamber so there would be no quorum for a vote on Senate Bill 7. The Republican bill would have reduced polling hours and made it harder to vote by mail.

"We used to have conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans," Dr. Chriss said. "We used to have moderate independents, middle of the roaders such that the extreme views in either party were pretty much a fringe element. And the adults in the room pretty much got to talk among themselves and compromise and come to solutions that would hopefully benefit everyone.”



Dr. Chriss said the Country was built on compromise. Everything from the Constitution to the Missouri Compromise of 1850 were all solved by lawmakers working together.

Why are state and federal lawmakers from both sides of the aisle not able to reach a compromise on big issues?

"Most of your members of Congress and the State Legislatures are more afraid of losing the primary of their own party then they are to losing their seat to a member of the opposite party,' he added. "And what has led to the radicalization of the parties and the radicalization of partisanship in this country not just in Texas.”

Dr. Chriss said he does not see an end in sight to the extreme partisanship and believes it may be up to millennials to bring the country back to the center. But, there’s no guarantee that will happen.

