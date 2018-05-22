The big Texas gubernatorial matchup on the democratic ticket has come to an end.

Texans have selected former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez as the democratic candidate in the 2018 Texas Primary Run-Off election.

During the primaries on March 6, none of the four candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, sending Valdez and White to a run-off election. In the primary election, Valdez received 42.9 percent of the vote while White brought in 27.4 percent of the vote.

Valdez made headlines when she decided to resign as the sheriff to throw her hat in the race to become the next governor of Texas. She said she has big plans if she is elected to be governor.

"I want to work for the common person -- for the common folks of Texas -- and let everybody feel like Texas is the place that the opportunities are as big as the Texas sky," said Valdez.

White, who is the son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, said he believes Texas needs a strong governor.

In an interview with KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau, White said Texas needs someone with a "fresh perspective" and someone who is "a leader and understands how to lead organizations and do the right thing."

Lupe will now face Republican candidate Gov. Greg Abbott -- who has held political office for 22 years -- in the November election.

