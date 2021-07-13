x
Texas lawmakers release statements in support of Democratic walk out

State Representative Abel Herrero and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released statements on Tuesday evening.

TEXAS, USA — Local State Representative Abel Herrero released a statement on the walkout on Tuesday saying:

"Although not in Washington, D.C. with other Democrats breaking quorum to oppose voter suppression legislation, I fully support their efforts. While responsibilities in the district have kept me from being in Austin, I will join Democrats to fight against the oppressive legislation upon returning to the Texas capitol."

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez also spoke out in support of the Democrat lawmakers:

“The right to vote is an indispensable pillar in the foundation our democracy. I commend the Texas Legislators who had the courage to leave their families, homes, jobs and the great state of Texas to preserve our democracy. The U.S. House of Representatives has done its part to advance voting rights legislation by passing H.R. 1, the For the People Act.  President Biden must take a stand and urge the Senate to do whatever is necessary to pass critical legislation that maintains the integrity of our elections and protects every American’s sacred right to vote.”

