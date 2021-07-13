Texas lawmakers release statements in support of Democratic walk out

TEXAS, USA — Local State Representative Abel Herrero released a statement on the walkout on Tuesday saying:
"Although not in Washington, D.C. with other Democrats breaking quorum to oppose voter suppression legislation, I fully support their efforts. While responsibilities in the district have kept me from being in Austin, I will join Democrats to fight against the oppressive legislation upon returning to the Texas capitol."
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez also spoke out in support of the Democrat lawmakers:
“The right to vote is an indispensable pillar in the foundation our democracy. I commend the Texas Legislators who had the courage to leave their families, homes, jobs and the great state of Texas to preserve our democracy. The U.S. House of Representatives has done its part to advance voting rights legislation by passing H.R. 1, the For the People Act. President Biden must take a stand and urge the Senate to do whatever is necessary to pass critical legislation that maintains the integrity of our elections and protects every American’s sacred right to vote.”
RELATED: Texas House votes to 'send for' Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., arresting them if necessary
RELATED: 'They will be arrested.' Gov. Abbott responds to Texas Democrats' flight to Washington, D.C.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings released at Padre Island National Seashore
- Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' is back by popular demand
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.