Nueces County Democrats to meet Thursday to discuss counter rally for Trump visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Nueces County Democratic Party will meet Thursday evening to discuss plans for a counter rally for former President Donald Trump's visit to Robstown this weekend.
The meeting will be at the Democratic Headquarters at 6102 Ayers St., Suite 107 at 6 p.m.
Trump's "Save America" rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.
Guest speakers at the event include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Michael Cloud.
Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during Trump's visit. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for the event.
