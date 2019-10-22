AUSTIN, Texas — Following the release of a secret recording between Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnen and the CEO of a conservative group, the speaker has announced Oct. 22 that he will not seek reelection.

Bonnen said in a statement to the media Tuesday that "it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House."

"I care deeply about this body and the work we have accomplished over the years, namely, the outstanding success we achieved in the 86th Legislature," Bonnen wrote. "My below colleagues have made clear that it is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on, and I thank them for the respectful and thoughtful way in which they have convinced me to do so."

He then listed a series of names to end his statement.

His announcement comes after Bonnen held a closed-door meeting with the former House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) and Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of the conservative group Empower Texans. The full recording of that secret meeting was released Oct. 15.

During the meeting, Bonnen could be heard offering Sullivan's Empower Texans media access to the House floor and suggested the organization go after a list of 10 GOP members during the 2020 primaries.

The day before his announcement, five top republicans in the House denounced their support for the speaker, saying that a "leadership change is necessary."

