'Let's go Brandon!' Gov. DeSantis calls President Biden 'President Brandon', explains conservatives' new favorite chant

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to talk about "election crimes." He also explained conservatives' new favorite chant: "Let's go, Brandon!"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alleged election fraud is still a topic for Gov. Ron DeSantis. He was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to talk about "election crimes." DeSantis also threw some red meat to the red audience at the Hilton Palm Airport calling President Joe Biden "President Brandon."

That prompted the crowd to do what many conservative audiences have been doing during the last month or so -- chant: "Let's go, Brandon!"

DeSantis then explained the backstory of conservatives' new favorite chant.

"Do you know how that started?" DeSantis said laughing as the crowd chanted. "You have the media handwringing over this. It was at a NASCAR Race and they're doing an interview with a driver, I guess his name was Brandon. The crowd starts chanting very colorful language about Joe Biden ... first of all they said way worse about Trump for four years. ... A reporter from NBC, says 'they're chanting let's go, Brandon.' That was a lie. This chant has taken on a life of its own because it exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters who try to lie."

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, 28, won his first Xfinity Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 2. There was no shortage of crude people in the audience as the driver was being interviewed on live TV by an NBC reporter. They began chanting "(Expletive) Joe Biden."

The reporter suggested they were chanting "Let's go Brandon" to cheer the driver and cover what the crass crowd was actually saying. And Voila, a new anti-Biden, conservative rallying cry was born.