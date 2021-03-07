"45 Fest" will conclude with a fireworks show after the former president wraps up his speech.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Former President Trump is in the Tampa Bay area this holiday weekend for a rally and fireworks show Saturday.

Despite rain plaguing the event, it got underway around 8 p.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, located at 3000 Ringling Blvd., according to the website of his leadership PAC, Save America.

Those attending "45 Fest" began to arrive around 2 p.m. when doors opened to partake in the festivities that are set to include live music, food, drinks, merchandise giveaway and fireworks.

Trump began speaking shortly before 9 p.m. Fireworks are planned to light up the sky following his speech. Additional guest speakers are expected to be in attendance.

The former president recently teased he'd be hitting the road this summer for rallies inspired by the big campaign events in 2016 and 2020. After losing the November election to Democratic opponent Joe Biden, it remains a question whether Trump will challenge the current president in 2024.

The conservative Washington Examiner reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis' office "made a direct plea" to the ex-president's team to postpone the rally given the tragedy at the collapsed Surfside condominium building.

But the governor's office pushed back on those claims.

"Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled," spokesperson Christina Pusha wrote in an emailed statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

The Sarasota Police Department issued a traffic advisory ahead of Trump's arrival. Those traveling in the area of the Sarasota Fairgrounds should expect traffic delays to last all day.