Dueling rallies planned in Austin regarding directive on gender-affirming care for transgender children

The two rallies are happening March 13 at 2 p.m. with one taking place in front of the Governor's Mansion and the other at the Texas Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dueling rallies are planned in Downtown Austin on Sunday regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive concerning gender-affirming care for children.

Both rallies are happening just across the street from one another on Sunday, March 13 at 2 p.m. One is set to take place in front of the Governor's Mansion and the other at the south entrance of the Texas Capitol.

The "Trans Kids Cry For Help" rally will be held in front of the Governor's Mansion. Sponsored by Trans Resistance of Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas, PFLAG Austin and TEAR IT UP, the rally will feature speakers talking about the impact the directive has on transgender youth.

At the same time on Sunday just across the street, the "Rally to Support the Ban on Child Gender Modification Procedures" will take place at the south entrance of the Texas Capitol. According to a release, that rally will begin with a press conference expressing support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion on gender modification procedures for minors.

The dueling rallies come just two days after a judge in Travis County put a temporary halt to Abbott's directive issued last month, which instructed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to begin child abuse investigations on parents who help their transgender children receive gender-affirming care.

On Friday, Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled that the department cannot investigate child abuse claims based solely on parents providing or facilitating gender-affirming care.

Following the temporary injunction ordered Friday evening, Paxton said he would appeal the ruling and has already filed an appeal.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube