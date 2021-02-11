Voters to decide on 8 constitutional amendments in Nov. 2 election

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Voters will decide in the November 2 election on eight Texas constitutional amendments and one runoff House race.

Voters will weigh in on the potential constitutional amendments that include a proposal to limit school district property taxes for surviving spouses of people with disabilities who die over the age of 55.

There is also a proposition that expands property tax exemptions for spouses of military members who are killed in the line of duty in order to cover more circumstances.

Another proposition would bar the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services. Yet another proposal would allow people living in certain facilities to choose a designated caregiver for in-person visitation.

Voters in House District 118 can choose their representative in a runoff election to replace former Representative Leo Pacheco from the San Antonio area. District 118 covers portions of south and east Bexar County. Pacheco had represented the district since 2019, but resigned his seat in August to take a position with San Antonio College.

Voters can choose between Republican John Lujan and Democrat Frank Ramirez. Lujan briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election. Ramirez was the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7.