Early voting for 2020 Texas Primary Runoff ends Friday, July 10

Many voters got an early start last week at several polling locations across the Coastal Bend area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting began Monday, June 29, and ends on Friday, July 10.

Officials say if you are voting by mail, your application to vote by mail must have been received (not postmarked) by Thursday, July 2.

The state of Texas only allows registered voters to cast a mail-in ballot in certain circumstances. To be able to vote by mail in Texas you must meet one of the below requirements:

be 65 years or older

be disabled

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

You can check on the Texas Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote.

You'll need some basic information like name, date of birth, and county to check your status.

The primary runoff election day is Tuesday, July 14.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

Nueces County

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5 - Nueces County Courthouse only (All other locations closed)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6 to July 10

Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Ellis Memorial Library, 700 W. Ave. A, Port Aransas

Flour Bluff ISD Maintenance Building, 2505 Waldron Road

Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.

Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown

Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard St.

Nueces County Multipurpose Building, 115 South Ash Street, Bishop

Padre Island Baptist Church, 14253 S. Padre Island Drive

The Valencia, 6110 Ayers St.

San Patricio County

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6, 8, 10

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 7, 9

Elections Office, 410 W. Market St., Sinton

Aransas County

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 to 10

Aransas County Elections & Voter Registration Building, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport

Kleberg County

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 to 10

Early Voting Annex Office, 720 E. King Ave. at 12th St., Kingsville