x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Early voting for Corpus Christi runoff elections begins this weekend

Residents in Districts 1, 2 and 3 who are eligible to vote can head to the Nueces County Courthouse Saturday and Sunday to elect their representative.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting begins in Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Three Corpus Christi city council races require runoff elections after being too close to call during November's general election.

District 1 is up for grabs between incumbent Billy Lerma and former councilman Everett Roy; Dist. 2 is being contested between Sylvia Campos and former councilman Mark Scott; and Dist. 3 is a faceoff between incumbent Roland Barrera and challenger Eric Cantu.

Early voting for the runoff elections will begin noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Nueces County Courthouse, and runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5-9 at locations around the city.

Election Day is Dec. 13.

Before You Leave, Check This Out