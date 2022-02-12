Early voting for Corpus Christi runoff elections begins this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting begins in Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Three Corpus Christi city council races require runoff elections after being too close to call during November's general election.
District 1 is up for grabs between incumbent Billy Lerma and former councilman Everett Roy; Dist. 2 is being contested between Sylvia Campos and former councilman Mark Scott; and Dist. 3 is a faceoff between incumbent Roland Barrera and challenger Eric Cantu.
Early voting for the runoff elections will begin noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Nueces County Courthouse, and runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5-9 at locations around the city.
Election Day is Dec. 13.