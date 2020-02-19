AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in Texas began Tuesday, Feb. 18, and naturally there are common questions voters may have when going to the polls.

One question that has surfaced online centers around whether or not voters are allowed to use their phones or written notes while voting.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, it is strictly prohibited for voters to use electronic devices within 100 feet of voting stations.

However, the website says voters are allowed to use written notes at voting stations at the discretion of election judges and early voting clerks. Election judges and early voting clerks may use their discretion in determining if a voter is electioneering – which is prohibited – for or against any candidate, measure or political party through the use of written materials, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

