CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mark your calendars and get ready to head to the polls!

Early voting for the 2020 Primary Election begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ends Friday, Feb. 28.

The following times is when early voting will be held in Nueces County:

February 18th-21st

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. February 22nd

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. February 23rd

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. February 24th-28th

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Texas Primary Election is held Tuesday, March 3.

3News has provided a list of the Nueces County 2020 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election early voting locations below:

Main Early Voting Location

Nueces County Courthouse

901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401



Bishop Community Center

102 West Joyce St., Bishop, TX 78343

Closed February 22 & 23



Calallen ISD

Administration Building Board Room

4205 Wildcat Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Closed February 22 & 23



Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

5151 McArdle Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Closed February 23



Del Mar College

Hendenfels Administration Building

101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Closed February 22 & 23



Ellis Memorial Library

700 W. Avenue A, Port Aransas, TX 78373

Closed February 22 & 23



Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Closed February 22 & 23



Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Closed February 22 & 23



Hilltop Community Center

South WingSouth Wing #1 Back of Building Back of Building

11425 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Closed February 23



Johnny Calderon Building

710 East Main St., Robstown, TX 78380

Closed February 23



Nueces County

Emergency Services DistrictEmergency Services District #4

5781 FM 666, Robstown, TX 78380

Closed February 22 & 23



Padre Island Baptist Church

14253 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Closed February 23



Petronila Elementary School

2391 Co. Rd. 67, Robstown, TX 78380

Closed February 22 & 23



Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Carlos F. Truan Natural Resources Center (Rm. 1009)

6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Closed February 22 & 23



The Valencia

2nd Floor Conference Room

6110 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Closed February 23



Veterans Memorial high school

Auditorium

3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Closed February 22 & 23

For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Nueces County Election website.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Feb. 21.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: