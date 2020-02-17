CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mark your calendars and get ready to head to the polls!
Early voting for the 2020 Primary Election begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ends Friday, Feb. 28.
The following times is when early voting will be held in Nueces County:
- February 18th-21st
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- February 22nd
7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- February 23rd
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- February 24th-28th
7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Texas Primary Election is held Tuesday, March 3.
3News has provided a list of the Nueces County 2020 Democratic and Republican Joint Primary Election early voting locations below:
Main Early Voting Location
Nueces County Courthouse
901 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Bishop Community Center
102 West Joyce St., Bishop, TX 78343
Closed February 22 & 23
Calallen ISD
Administration Building Board Room
4205 Wildcat Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Closed February 22 & 23
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center
5151 McArdle Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Closed February 23
Del Mar College
Hendenfels Administration Building
101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Closed February 22 & 23
Ellis Memorial Library
700 W. Avenue A, Port Aransas, TX 78373
Closed February 22 & 23
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Closed February 22 & 23
Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Closed February 22 & 23
Hilltop Community Center
South WingSouth Wing #1 Back of Building Back of Building
11425 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Closed February 23
Johnny Calderon Building
710 East Main St., Robstown, TX 78380
Closed February 23
Nueces County
Emergency Services DistrictEmergency Services District #4
5781 FM 666, Robstown, TX 78380
Closed February 22 & 23
Padre Island Baptist Church
14253 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Closed February 23
Petronila Elementary School
2391 Co. Rd. 67, Robstown, TX 78380
Closed February 22 & 23
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
Carlos F. Truan Natural Resources Center (Rm. 1009)
6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Closed February 22 & 23
The Valencia
2nd Floor Conference Room
6110 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Closed February 23
Veterans Memorial high school
Auditorium
3750 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Closed February 22 & 23
For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Nueces County Election website.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Feb. 21.
