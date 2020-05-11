Banquete voters approve 2020 school bond

Voters passed the school district's bond proposal with just over 51 percent of the vote.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A win-win for Banquete ISD after voters passed the school district's bond proposal with just over 51 percent of the vote.

The decision was supposed to go in front of voters last May but had been moved to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $4.125 million dollar bond will include districtwide security upgrades, building improvement projects, as well as new roofs for the baseball and softball field locker rooms.

The bond will not raise property taxes and according to district officials, there is an expect slight decrease in the tax rate.