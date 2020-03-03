CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters from all over the country will be hitting the polls Tuesday as 14 states hold primaries and the American Samoa Caucuses.

In all, more than 1,300 delegates will be awarded to candidates running for presidents -- more than 33-percent of the nationwide total.

Here in Texas a total of 228 delegates are up for grabs, not including 33 automatic delegates. Here's a breakdown:

First, there are 149 district-level delegates. These are decided by votes in each of the state senate districts. A candidate must have won at least 15-percent of the vote in the senate district to win district delegates.

Then, there are 49 at-large delegates and 30 often called super delegates. These are based on the statewide vote for the Democratic presidential candidates. These also follow the 15-percent rule.

The other 33 are automatic delegates. These include Democratic members of congress and Democratic National Committee members. These votes are not determined by the ballot box, so they can vote for any of the candidates.

South Carolina proved to be the last stop for several candidates running in the Democratic primary for president. Five candidates remain in the race including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg. Over the weekend Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg ended their runs, and on Monday Amy Klobuchar dropped out.

Voters going to the polls may have some questions about why the candidates that dropped out remain on the ballot. Under Texas law, once a candidate has filed the required paperwork, has paid the processing fee if required and has been verified by the Texas Secretary of State's Office, that candidate's name will appear on the ballot.

Texas law does not allow names to be removed simply because a candidate decided to drop out of a race, according to the Texas Secretary of State. To put it simply, it's normal to see candidates who have dropped out on the ballot, and it's not meant to confuse people. It's just Texas law.

