Multiple CCISD schools cancel in person learning due to election day

CCISD campuses serving as polling locations will not have in person learning on election day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are more than 80 polling sites across Nueces County where you can cast your ballot at on Election Day, November 3.

Those locations include 35 C.C.I.S.D. school campuses. As a result, many of those schools will not have in-person student instruction for the day.

That means students who have been going to school will make the return to virtual learning.

Here's a look at schools which will be used as voting centers on Tuesday.

Adkins Middle School

Baker Middle School

Blanche Moore Elementary

Club Estates Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Cunningham Middle School

Ella Barnes Elementary

Fannin Elementary

Galvan Elementary

Gibson Elementary

Gloria Hicks Elementary

Grant Middle School

Hamlin Middle School

Yeager Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary

Windsor Park Middle School

Veterans Memorial High School

Travis Elementary

Tom Browne Middle School

T.G. Allen Elementary

Smith Elementary

Shaw Elementary

Schanen Elementary

Moody High School

Montclair Elementary

Mireles Elementary

Metro E Elementary

Menger Elementary

Kostoryz Elementary

Kolda Elementary

King High School

John G. Kennedy Elementary

C.C.I.S.D. made the decision to return to virtual learning at those campuses based on voters being on campus and coronavirus concerns.

Now before students would return to in person instruction the next day on Wednesday, those voting areas will be cleaned just like designated schools that served as early voting sites were cleaned.

Jeremy Tremblay who is the person in charge of the school district's custodial operations told us during early voting that his crews had been doing a great job cleaning the schools where voting was taking place.

"Our custodians are being very vigilant. They are disinfecting all of the high touch areas," Coordinator Jeremy Tremblay, CCISD Custodial Operations said.

Parents keep in mind curbside services will also change this week because of Election Day.