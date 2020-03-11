Multiple CCISD schools cancel in person learning due to election day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are more than 80 polling sites across Nueces County where you can cast your ballot at on Election Day, November 3.
Those locations include 35 C.C.I.S.D. school campuses. As a result, many of those schools will not have in-person student instruction for the day.
That means students who have been going to school will make the return to virtual learning.
Here's a look at schools which will be used as voting centers on Tuesday.
- Adkins Middle School
- Baker Middle School
- Blanche Moore Elementary
- Club Estates Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Cunningham Middle School
- Ella Barnes Elementary
- Fannin Elementary
- Galvan Elementary
- Gibson Elementary
- Gloria Hicks Elementary
- Grant Middle School
- Hamlin Middle School
- Yeager Elementary
- Woodlawn Elementary
- Windsor Park Middle School
- Veterans Memorial High School
- Travis Elementary
- Tom Browne Middle School
- T.G. Allen Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Shaw Elementary
- Schanen Elementary
- Moody High School
- Montclair Elementary
- Mireles Elementary
- Metro E Elementary
- Menger Elementary
- Kostoryz Elementary
- Kolda Elementary
- King High School
- John G. Kennedy Elementary
C.C.I.S.D. made the decision to return to virtual learning at those campuses based on voters being on campus and coronavirus concerns.
Now before students would return to in person instruction the next day on Wednesday, those voting areas will be cleaned just like designated schools that served as early voting sites were cleaned.
Jeremy Tremblay who is the person in charge of the school district's custodial operations told us during early voting that his crews had been doing a great job cleaning the schools where voting was taking place.
"Our custodians are being very vigilant. They are disinfecting all of the high touch areas," Coordinator Jeremy Tremblay, CCISD Custodial Operations said.
Parents keep in mind curbside services will also change this week because of Election Day.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: