Corpus Christi City Council District 2: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII-TV has partnered with the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi to help make sure our community has the information they need to make informed decisions at the polls this Nov. 3.

This candidate forum was recorded by the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi via Zoom. All candidates for Corpus Christi City Council At-Large were invited to participate.

Corpus Christi City Council District 2

Description of Office:

Amend or repeal of any existing ordinance

Adopt, amendment or repeal a code of ordinances or code of technical regulations

Convey or authorize the conveyance of any real property

Prescribe a fine or penalty or establish any rule or regulation for the violation of which a fine or other penalty is imposed

Regulate the rates charged by a public utility

Adopt any legislation.

Description of Qualifications:

Resident of Corpus Christi

Term of office: 2 years

Term limit: Yes

Salary: $6,000

Ben Molina

Campaign Email http://ben@electbenmolina.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 271-4393

Private Contact Number (361) 271-4393

BACKROUND: Describe your competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Molina: I'm a small business owner and family man who has served our community for many years. I'm running for my 3rd term as your District 2 Councilmember. During my tenure, I have focused on improving the street repair process, created the Animal Care Foster Program, and I'm leading the Cole Park Pier reconstruction. I'm also spearheading the Vision Zero Public Safety Initiative while still being easily accessible and highly responsive to our District 2 neighbors. You can count on my experience.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Molina: Streets have always been a priority since I started on Council. I have researched ways to perform maintenance and repairs in a more economical and efficient manner, which has become the standard for how we fix our streets now. We are now fixing more streets faster because I did the research and worked closely with city staff. District 2 also needs someone that is easily accessible and responsive, so I've worked hard to make myself easily available to the people of District 2. I return my calls.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Molina: The City's Emergency Operations Center constantly practices and trains for these types of events. To augment our storm preparation efforts, I created the City's sandbag distribution program in 2017 which has now become an annual program. FREE sandbags are available to citizens to prepare for major storms. We've also made improvements to communication infrastructure for our first responders. Now public safety departments are all operating on the same network and with compatible equipment.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Molina: We have our challenges, that's why it's important to have someone that understands business but is also family-oriented. I have the business acumen to find solutions that are economical and sustainable because I have a young family to care for as well. My leadership experience from serving on different boards and committees before Council has taught me how to work well with others to achieve our goals. We have big decisions to make for the future, and District 2 will benefit from my experience.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Molina: My focus has been on the quality of life for the citizens of Corpus Christi. I will continue to seek improvements in fixing our streets. I'll continue to focus on improving our infrastructure, including seeking a drought-resistant water supply. I'll continue working closely with Animal Care Services, Code Enforcement, and our Parks Department where I advocated for splash pads for our children. I will continue to be readily available to the people of District 2. Visit the website to learn more.

Sylvia Campos

Campaign Email http://sylviacamposdistrict2@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 687-7259

Private Contact Number (361) 687-7259

BACKROUND: Describe your competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Campos: I'm a small business owner and family man who has served our community for many years. I'm running for my 3rd term as your District 2 Councilmember. During my tenure, I have focused on improving the street repair process, created the Animal Care Foster Program, and I'm leading the Cole Park Pier reconstruction. I'm also spearheading the Vision Zero Public Safety Initiative while still being easily accessible and highly responsive to our District 2 neighbors. You can count on my experience.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Campos: Streets have always been a priority since I started on Council. I have researched ways to perform maintenance and repairs in a more economical and efficient manner, which has become the standard for how we fix our streets now. We are now fixing more streets faster because I did the research and worked closely with city staff. District 2 also needs someone that is easily accessible and responsive, so I've worked hard to make myself easily available to the people of District 2. I return my calls.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Campos: The City's Emergency Operations Center constantly practices and trains for these types of events. To augment our storm preparation efforts, I created the City's sandbag distribution program in 2017 which has now become an annual program. FREE sandbags are available to citizens to prepare for major storms. We've also made improvements to communication infrastructure for our first responders. Now public safety departments are all operating on the same network and with compatible equipment.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Campos: We have our challenges, that's why it's important to have someone that understands business but is also family-oriented. I have the business acumen to find solutions that are economical and sustainable because I have a young family to care for as well. My leadership experience from serving on different boards and committees before Council has taught me how to work well with others to achieve our goals. We have big decisions to make for the future, and District 2 will benefit from my experience.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Campos: Public infrastructure (neighborhood streets, sidewalks, lighting and drainage) is my top priority. Let's improve parks and participatory democracy. City Manager Peter Zanoni recently said in a budget hearing that parks are the life blood of a community, and I agree. Developers and heavy industry should pay their fair share of taxes so we can take care of our infrastructure. The people should be able to vote on taxpayer funded projects, example DESAL. I am a VOICE for the PEOPLE. People First.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.

3News has partnered with the League in order to help make sure our community has access to all the information they need before they hit the polls.

You can find out all about the candidates you will see on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org. You can also check out the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi's Nueces County Voters Guide here.