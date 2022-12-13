Election Day: Residents to choose three city council representatives Tuesday

Here's where to cast your ballot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nov. 8 election results were canvassed at the brief meeting in late November, making them official. However, three of those races did not end with a clear-cut winner.

Candidates in District 1, District 2 and District 3 will now face off in a runoff election, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

In those races, District 1 incumbent Billy Lerma will face former councilman Everett Roy; District 2 former councilman Mark Scott will take on Sylvia Campos; and District 3 incumbent Roland Barrera will go head-to-head with Eric Cantu.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can find the polling location closest to you in the map below.

Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low.

Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.

