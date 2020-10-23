Corpus Christi City Council District 1: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

Corpus Christi City Council District 1

Description of Office:

Amend or repeal of any existing ordinance

Adopt, amendment or repeal a code of ordinances or code of technical regulations

Convey or authorize the conveyance of any real property

Prescribe a fine or penalty or establish any rule or regulation for the violation of which a fine or other penalty is imposed

Regulate the rates charged by a public utility

Adopt any legislation.

Description of Qualifications:

Resident of Corpus Christi

Term of office: 2 years

Term limit: Yes

Salary: $6,000

Rachel Ann Caballero

Campaign Email http://RACHELCAB@HOTMAIL.COM

Campaign Phone Number (303) 521-8107

Private Contact Phone Number (303) 521-8107

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Caballero: I have been around politics my whole life. I have always maintained a level of interest with regards to politics and government & at one time, I campaigned for candidates. However, I believe my competency stems from a life of constant eagerness to learn, trying to be a better human being to others, & be as knowledgeable as possible in the things that I am passionate about. I work hard. I believe that the average tax payers deserve a voice on our city council that they do not currently have.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Caballero: I believe the number one concern I have heard is personal freedoms being taken. People feel as if their right to chose what is best for themselves and their families are being decided for them. The other that will directly impact Corpus Christi is economic development. I believe that the local government needs to be more receptive to allowing LOCAL residents to become business owners and other smaller organizations.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Caballero: I believe the city did what they were told to do by the state and federal mandates. Could we have handled the counting and reporting differently, absolutely yes.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Caballero: I believe that the numbers were overstated and purposefully manipulated to shutdown our economy. This has affected small towns like ours directly impacting hard working individuals and small businesses that are barely hanging on. I believe that we need to reopen and people should follow the necessary precautions to do so safely.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Caballero: My top three priorities are infrastructure, constituent equality (no more special interest majority), and fair economic development for ALL.

Eli McKay

Campaign Email http://eliforcc@outlook.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 425-3449

Private Contact Phone Number (361) 319-0933

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

McKay: I am a driven natural leader in organizations, political campaigns, and personal life. I have been managing retail stores for over 15 years, usually working multiple jobs. It is a priority of mine to be successful in every endeavor I take on. I learn quickly and easily adapt to change, which is vital for a Councilperson. I am a homeowner in the district and am deeply invested in the area. I will create workable solutions to problems within the City and identify things that are worth preserving.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

McKay: The number one concern expressed to me by the people of district 1 is to create a plan to reduce homelessness. District 1 is home to many existing shelters and programs that provide aid to citizens in need. We must continue to partner with and support those programs, but we need innovative solutions. We should expand The City’s Homeless and Housing Division to lead the way. Also, focus on developing workforce opportunities by creating new opportunities and provide the training needed.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

McKay: District 1 has many potential emergencies due to our proximity to the Industrial District. The City tries to be efficient but has not met its full potential. I suggest we start with an assessment and create a plan to amplify our Office of Emergency Management (OEM). More funding for our Public Health Department, one of the least funded City Departments, would help these situations. These departments should be treated valuably and are crucial to improving our response to emergencies.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

McKay: We were a city on the rise before the pandemic, and we will continue to rise if we act as a community. I believe in bringing people together and opening communication lines between local government, business owners, and residents. We must dispel any fear or doubt to begin the healing process and plan for a better future. We must find new revenue streams and new ways to increase funding for our city services and departments other than raising property taxes and using municipal bonds.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

McKay: One, we need more transparency within our local government. We should expand the way we have public comment and conduct more business in public instead of behind closed doors. Two, we must grow the economy to benefit the community, not just the industry. I suggest sidewalk improvements and a robust street repair program to have a city we can walk, bike, or drive safely. Three, we must advocate for the environment. The quality of our natural resources is vital to the future of our City.

Neely Balko

Campaign Email http://electneelybalko@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 816-4699

Private Contact Phone Number (361) 816-4699

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Balko: I have spent the past eight years in a client and customer service based industry, learning how to really listen to people and work together to achieve the results that they want. My experience has also helped me to develop the necessary skills for negotiating agreements and coming up with creative solutions for complex problems. At the end of the day, my job as an attorney is to advocate for my clients. I believe my job as a councilman would be to advocate for the residents of District 1.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Balko: People are concerned about development and what that means for Corpus Christi. There will be a lot of new industry and projects in District 1 and the surrounding area, which brings a lot of opportunity but also a lot of potential problems that will need solutions. I believe we need to have a plan to not only enhance our existing infrastructure, but to plan ahead for the expected population growth and increased traffic. I believe in taking a proactive approach to problems whenever possible.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Balko: I believe that our public servants do a great job, but I believe that there is always room for improvement. While this question addresses many different kinds of issues that would require different responses, I am confident that Corpus Christi would respond well to any disaster, as has been proven many times in the past. In times of crisis, many of our city employees selflessly occupy their posts as opposed to being at home or in shelter with their loved ones.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Balko: I believe our local economy will thrive again with relaxation of the current protocols in place. My view for the future is that the local economy will bounce back once private businesses are allowed to make the choices that they believe best for their businesses and their employees. I believe concerns about the general well being of the city will subside once citizens are able to take back control of their lives and make the decisions they feel are best for themselves and their families.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Balko: I want to encourage the growth of local businesses, continue the development already in place in North Beach and Downtown, and bring more infrastructure to the northwestern part of Corpus Christi. I would encourage the growth of local businesses through possible tax breaks and encouraging the use of grants or bonds in certain instances. As to development, I would closely monitor these projects to make sure that they don't become stagnant and ensure that citizens have a voice in the process.

Billy Lerma

Campaign Email http://bdlerma@outlook.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 442-3119

Private Contact Phone Number (361) 442-3119

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Lerma: I've served in the U S Marine Corps for 6 years top honor grad. Retired from the U S Postal Service as Station Manager from the Stonewall Post Office. I have over 25 year experience as a School Board Trustee on the Tuloso Midway School District. I have worked with Industry on tax abatements, chapter 313, we have passed 3 bonds without raising taxes.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Lerma: Citizens want to be able to speak and be heard at city council meeting they feel that they have been locked out from their city government. They want to know what the council is working on to benefit the city and it's citizens. they feel that the council has no structure. what is the vision, common goals, be united in working towards improving serves through the city.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Lerma: I feel that there is always room for improvements no matter how well we have preformed in the past. Prepare, prepare and prepare.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Lerma: No one can be prepared for what we are going through right now. But, I feel that we must have strong leaders that will be truthful to the citizens in our city. we must listen to the experts in their fields and inform our citizens with the data.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Lerma: Our city is going through a positive growth pattern, we must continue this growth by working with existing industry and bring in new businesses to create high paying jobs to keep our future younger citizens.

