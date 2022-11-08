x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Corpus Christi OKs $125M in bonds for street, safety, parks and library upgrades

Most of the money will go to make improvements to residential roads, as well as major city streets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents voted to pass all four Bond 2022 proposals on the ballot Tuesday night.

The bond, totaled at $125 million, pays for 32 projects addressing streets, public safety, park and library improvements.

Proposition A pays for fixes to major streets such as Alameda, Yorktown Boulevard, Broadway, along with other residential and industrial streets. A total of $92.5 million is allotted to these projects.

Proposition B pays for parks improvements, such as expanding Labonte Park and updating little league fields in District 3. The $20 million also begins the process of designing and planning a new Oso Golf Center Clubhouse and the construction of an aquatic center at Bill Witt Park.

Related Articles

Proposition C covers the costs of designing two police substations and two fire stations at a cost of $10 million.

Proposition D spends $2.5 million on renovating the La Retama Central Library.

More Videos

In Other News

Midterm Elections: Issues on the Ballot

Before You Leave, Check This Out