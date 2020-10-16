Del Mar College Board of Regents, District 4: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

The following information was gathered and compiled by the League and published in their Voters Guide and on Vote411.org.

The Del Mar College Board of Regents includes nine regents in a modified single-member district configuration. Five regents represent specific geographic districts while four serve at-large.

Regents elected in November will serve a six-year term which ends in 2026.

BOARD DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Board, composed of lay members, shall exercise the traditional and time-honored role as it has evolved and shall constitute the keystone of the governance structure. In this regard, the Board is expected: to preserve institutional independence and to defend its right to manage its own affairs through its chosen administrators and employees; to enhance the public image of the College; to interpret the community to the College and interpret the College to the community; to nurture the College to achieve its full potential within its role and mission; to provide for financial resources to support adequately the institutional goals; to appoint the President of the College and conduct periodic evaluations of the President's performance; to establish and periodically review the mission of the College; and to establish goals consistent with the role and mission of the College.

Guy Watts

Campaign Email http://'guywatts1@outlook.com'

Campaign Phone Number (361) 244-5074

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

The Southside Business Council (Chair) with PIBA and FBBA adopted the 2011 Resolution to create a 'Southside Academic Campus', which is under construction at Yorktown and Rodd Field Road. Now, the '2020 Resolution' was formulated and adopted by the Southside Leadership Council (Co-Chair) for the 'campus academic basis' to be based on twelve proposals that have been specified on cards that I have distributed to 10,000 homes throughout Southside, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island for voters' analysis

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of the Del Mar College district? What is your response to this concern?

The Texas Junior College District Law states that 'each institution shall insist on excellence in academic areas'. So vital now is that the Del Mar Board adopt the '2020 Resolution' and allow Del Mar to move forward with the Southside Academic Campus. If the adoption occurs, the next step is 'recruiting academic students' who stay in Corpus Christi with our maximizing their academic education so they become leaders that demonstrate creativity, critical thinking, innovation, problem solving.

PURPOSE: Del Mar College successfully balances the needs of students seeking job skills with those of students who aspire to higher academic training at a reasonable cost.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

Long ago I gave a passionate 'jobs program' speech to the New York Delegation at the National Party Convention and have always supported West Campus jobs programs but with FBISD ranked number one academically my focus now is on 'maximizing their higher education' with the 2011 and 2020 Resolutions to truly prepare them for graduate and professional school so they demonstrate effective adult leaders with their motivation, critical thinking, innovation, and problem solving as to community issues.

RETURN TO CAMPUS: What should the decision-making process be for determining the parameters for on-campus instruction?

BOARD ADOPTITON OF THE 2011 AND 2020 RESOLUTIONS TO CREATE A SOUTHSIDE ACADEMIC CAMPUS WITH THE PLANNED TWELVE POINT 'ACADEMIC BASIS'. THEN, WE CAN START MOVING FORWARD WITH THE GOAL OF EXCELLENCE!

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

BUDGET; ANALYSIS OF THE PAST DECADES ADMINISTRATION DECISIONS THAT HAVE COST MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS!

SOUTHSIDE CAMPUS CONVERTED INTO THE SOUTHSIDE ACADEMIC CAMPUS WITH 12 POINT ACADEMIC BASIS!

FREEDOM OF SPEECH BY BOTH REGENTS AND FACULTY IN ORDER TO DETERMINE HOW TO IMPROVE DEL MAR COLLEG!

Laurie Turner

Campaign Email http://drljturner@hotmail.com

Website http://makedelmarbetter.com

Facebook http://MakeDelMarBetter

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

I have worked in Education for the last 16 years. I hold a Masters in Public Policy and a Doctorate in Education Leadership and Research with an emphasis in Education Policy. For the past 5 years I have served on the State Board of Educator Certification which oversees all Educator Prep Programs that certifies all educators and school leaders in the state of Texas. Within SBEC, I help develop curriculum and policy to ensure high standards of teaching are maintained.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of the Del Mar College district? What is your response to this concern?

Taxation. The continuation of raising the tax rate; placing financial burden on the taxpayers through school bonds and property taxes. I vow not to promote any future bonds, especially during a time where there is financial uncertainty for many of Nueces County residents. I also will fight to lower the tax rate by shrinking the college's administration costs, creating more public-private partnership to maintain and develop strong curriculum degree programs.

PURPOSE: Del Mar College successfully balances the needs of students seeking job skills with those of students who aspire to higher academic training at a reasonable cost.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

Del Mar is a community college in which degree programs should be developed in conjunction with the community's industries and businesses' needs, government entities, the local workforce, local school districts, neighboring colleges and students' interests that either lead directly to job placement or the ability to transfer to 4-year University or College. Community college should NOT leave the student heavily indebted by student loans. Career pathways should be completed within 1 to 2 years.

RETURN TO CAMPUS: What should the decision-making process be for determining the parameters for on-campus instruction?

The parameters would be the safety of the students and staff. The college's decision-making processes are bound by the guidelines that may include limitations and restrictions set by the governor, local government, health department, and the Center for Disease Control. As all entities have suggested using a flexibility framework to ensure that all students have access and availability to continue their degree plans in a safe manner. Therefore, phases of entry are currently being used.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

My top three priorities are: develop strong, viable degree programs, increase the graduation rates with student job placement, and partner with local industries to help fund future building and programs in exchange for supplying an efficient work force.

Richard Pittman

Campaign Email http://rpittman@bathgroup.com

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

I have always recognized the importance of education, and was on the Flour Bluff ISD School Board for 20 years and Citizens for Educational Excellence Board for 17 years, past President of both. Having lived in the community for 50 years I have many years of board member experience across the dozen plus boards I’ve served on. As a former business owner and president of an engineering firm, I have 40 years of experience in design, management, financials, negotiation and leadership.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of the Del Mar College district? What is your response to this concern?

The concern that continues to surface is “Will the area have the necessary educated/trained workforce for the upcoming growth?” Educating the local workforce is the service that Del Mar College provides. With my business and public education board background I will assist to see this workforce is available. I will work with area business and industry to provide opportunities for all Del Mar students.

PURPOSE: Del Mar College successfully balances the needs of students seeking job skills with those of students who aspire to higher academic training at a reasonable cost.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

Del Mar College serves a diverse student body with a wide range of long-term goals. Latest statewide data shows an average of 88% of Del Mar graduates are employed or attending college within one year of graduation. These numbers show the college has a strong track record of supporting both those looking for technical employment as well as higher academic learning. In addition it offers opportunities for high school students to earn dual credits and other citizens continuing education.

RETURN TO CAMPUS: What should the decision-making process be for determining the parameters for on-campus instruction?

Classes began on August 25th with 11,000 plus students registering. Approximately 4,700 of those students are attending classes on the East and West campuses for the necessary laboratories and hands on skilled instruction. The other 6,300 are attending virtually. Del Mar has a committee that followed all state, county and local government guidelines plus all health guidelines for reopening. I will continue to research the most successful and effective safe methods for on-campus instruction.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

I will continue to improve the great legacy of Del Mar College as things can always be improved by using my business experience. I will focus on efficiency and space utilization on all campuses by using my engineering background. I will continue a mentoring program and have students shadow a board member with a focus on team work and leadership as my past board experiences have provided me.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.