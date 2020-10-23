Corpus Christi City Council District 3: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII-TV has partnered with the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi to help make sure our community has the information they need to make informed decisions at the polls this Nov. 3.

This candidate forum was recorded by the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi via Zoom. All candidates for Corpus Christi City Council At-Large were invited to participate.

Corpus Christi City Council District 3

Description of Office:

Amend or repeal of any existing ordinance

Adopt, amendment or repeal a code of ordinances or code of technical regulations

Convey or authorize the conveyance of any real property

Prescribe a fine or penalty or establish any rule or regulation for the violation of which a fine or other penalty is imposed

Regulate the rates charged by a public utility

Adopt any legislation

Description of Qualifications:

Resident of Corpus Christi

Term of office: 2 years

Term limit: Yes

Salary: $6,000

Herbert Rubio

BACKROUND: Describe your competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Rubio: My strongest competency is my integrity. The people of Corpus Christi will always know that I will place their interests and welfare first and foremost. I love my neighbors as myself. This means saying “yes” to good plans, and saying “no” to bad ones. It means asking tough questions and in return listening to all the answers – from other Council members, from City Staff, from those for, and those against – but most important listening to the people of Corpus Christi.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Rubio: The number one concern of residents is the economic uncertainty with COVID. Number two is neighborhood quality of life. It would include the following: Reducing crime by supporting police staffing, training and equipment. Reducing blight by fixing the streets, supporting neighborhood beautification and engaging with code enforcement. Improving playgrounds with equipment and shade structures. Making sure that the Greenwood plant does not smell or overflow is a high priority.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Rubio: I believe that Corpus Christi can effectively respond to disasters. We have been tested with hurricanes, flooding, ship channel fires, and currently the offshore gas leak. The City’s police and fire leadership is high quality. The first responders are well trained and equipped. We have worked well with state and federal agencies. The risk is not necessarily the existing situation, it is the future. The port is growing, ship channel traffic will increase in number of ships and size of ships.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Rubio: Increase housing opportunity in the City as a means of creating housing for residents with all levels of income. Coordinating with the County with respect to public health measures. Providing adequate resources to police, to all emergency services, to address the increased workload due to the health effects of the pandemic. Increasing resources to deal with homelessness and mental health both as a COVID vulnerable population as well as these conditions as a result of the disease itself.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Rubio: Continuing to improve streets and work on flooding issues. Supporting Good Deals for the City with private business partnerships. I will always ask the tough questions. I will always listen to all viewpoints. I will always act for the benefit of the City. With respect to District 3 –bringing ambulance service to Fire Station #18. The City is growing and response times are slowing. Public safety must be addressed.

Roland Barrera

Campaign Email http://barrerarg@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 400-2484

Private Contact Phone Number (361) 688-7111

BACKROUND: Describe your competency and life experience that qualify you to hold this office.

Barrera: I've served on the Council for 21 months in addition to chairing another public agency (CCRTA) as well as numerous boards and commissions, local, state and federal. I have been active legislatively, state and federally advocating for policy favorable to the region, small business and healthcare reform. I'm a team player and have a proven ability to work with others to get things done. During my time in office, I've accomplished a great deal for my district and the community at large.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by residents of Corpus Christi? What is your response to this concern?

Barrera: It's streets. During my time in office, we have moved forward with excessively old bond projects. The Holly Road project, first proposed for reconstruction in 2008, begins this September. The reconstruction of Ayers (2014 Bond) and Everhart are in progress. In District 3, we have 56 streets in progress or scheduled for rehabilitation and reconstruction. The work total's over $70 million. We have expanded our maintenance program. Extensive progress has been made in a short time.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: How would you rate the capability of Corpus Christi to respond to natural and human-made disasters, such as hurricanes, pandemics, chemical fires or spills, and flooding?

Poor

Below average

Average

Above average

Excellent

Explain your answer.

Barrera: With Hurricane Hannah, emergency management preparation and response kept our community safe and informed. Two recent chemical fires in the refinery and port area were well coordinated and provided rapid response. The pandemic has been challenging as the unknown and ever-changing challenges created a volatility that was problematic. The health district became a crisis manager with little guidance from state and national agencies, yet remained committed to ensuring public safety.

ECONOMY: The COVID-19 pandemic has created a feeling of uncertainty. What are your views of the future for our local economy, including local jobs and property values, and general well-being, including healthcare, affordable housing, and schools?

Barrera: The future is optimistic. Multi-billion dollar expansion, Steel Dynamics and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures remain on schedule. In spite of the pandemic, District 3 projects have moved forward in the London area as well as Bohemian Colony. I initiated funding over $3 million to provide no interest loans to local small business. I was successful in procuring over $8.5 million of Harvey funds from the GLO for housing in district 3. We must, however, work to improve the health of our population.

PRIORITES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, and, if elected, how would you address them?

Barrera: Public safety, Austin's recent cuts to its police department bring it's officer per capita rate to 1.7 per 1000 residents. Corpus Christi is at 1.4. We are well below the national standard. Fire department statistics are similar. Outdated infrastructure must be addressed. We must continue to expand economic investment to provide additional ad valorem to provide funding for these initiatives. Ensuring an uninterrupted and affordable water supply for our citizens and the expansion of our economy.

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.

3News has partnered with the League in order to help make sure our community has access to all the information they need before they hit the polls.

You can find out all about the candidates you will see on your ballot by visiting Vote411.org. You can also check out the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi's Nueces County Voters Guide here.