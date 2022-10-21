Early voting begins Monday, and registered voters have a lot of options
Mail-in ballots are only available to some people this time around, but there are plenty of voting centers available.
All the political ads, the gubernatorial debate and the campaigns all have been leading up to this -- early voting for the November midterm general elections begins Monday.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Registered voters can vote one of two ways: by mail-in ballot or in person.
Mail-in ballots: Who qualifies, how to do it and deadlines.
Voting by mail is limited to only certain people this time around. They are:
- people 65 years of age or older;
- people who are disabled;
- pregnant women expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
- People committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; OR
- those who are eligible but in jail.
For those who qualify to vote by mail, the application must be either postmarked by Oct. 28 or hand-delivered by 5 p.m. Oct. 28 -- next Friday. Ballot applications can be downloaded here, by calling (361) 888-0385, or by emailing your request to votebymail@nuecesco.com.
They can be emailed back to votebymail@nuecesco.com, but PAPER APPLICATIONS ALSO MUST BE MAILED back to the Nueces County Clerk's office no more than four days after your email application is received.
They can be mailed to:
Kara Sands
Nueces County Clerk
ATTN: Elections Division
P.O. Box 2627
Corpus Christi, TX 78403
In-person early voting: Residents from Bishop to Port Aransas have nearby voting centers
For those looking to vote in-person, there are early-voting centers throughout Nueces County.
Voting hours Monday-Friday next week will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On Oct. 29, early-voting centers will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The Nueces County Courthouse will be the only place open for early voting Oct. 30, from noon-6 p.m., and then the rest of the voting centers will reopen 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4. For more information, click here.
Election Day voting: Where and when to vote on Nov. 8.
On Election Day, 65 polling places will be available throughout the county.
Voters can cast their ballots beginning at 7 a.m. The polls close at 7 p.m.
The vast majority will be located in Corpus Christi, but residents also will have access to voting centers in Agua Dulce, Banquete, Bishop, Driscoll, Port Aransas and Robstown.
The complete list can be found here.
Voters guide: Find out about the candidates before heading to the polls.
The League of Women Voters of the Corpus Christi area publishes its Nonpartisan Voters Guide during election years, with statements from each candidate, as well as information about polling places.