Early voting begins Monday, and registered voters have a lot of options

Registered voters can vote one of two ways: by mail-in ballot or in person.

All the political ads, the gubernatorial debate and the campaigns all have been leading up to this -- early voting for the November midterm general elections begins Monday.

Voting by mail is limited to only certain people this time around. They are:

people 65 years of age or older;

people who are disabled;

pregnant women expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

People committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; OR

those who are eligible but in jail.

For those who qualify to vote by mail, the application must be either postmarked by Oct. 28 or hand-delivered by 5 p.m. Oct. 28 -- next Friday. Ballot applications can be downloaded here, by calling (361) 888-0385, or by emailing your request to votebymail@nuecesco.com.

They can be emailed back to votebymail@nuecesco.com, but PAPER APPLICATIONS ALSO MUST BE MAILED back to the Nueces County Clerk's office no more than four days after your email application is received.

They can be mailed to: