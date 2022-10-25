Almost 5 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot in Nueces County

On the first day of early voting, 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost 5 percent of Nueces County registered voters have already cast their ballot for the 2022 midterm election.

10,105 ballots were cast in-person or received by mail on the first day of early voting. 6,477 people voted in-person while 3,628 mail-in ballots were received, according to County Clerk Kara Sands. There are 212,969 registered voters in the county.

Early voting continues until Nov. 4.

What to bring

Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

US military ID with photo

US citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn't need to be current)

US passport

Forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid. For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

Voters without ID:

If you don't have ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you'll need to sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don't have any of the accepted IDs, and present one of the following:

certified birth certificate

valid voter registration certificate

or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, or government document with your name and an address.

You can find a list of early voting locations here.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

