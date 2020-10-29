Election 2020: Do emotions play a role in voter turnout? Political Science Professor explains

Professor of Political Science, Sanne Rijkhoff says topics like healthcare and climate change are driving more voters to the polls, but emotions are also a factor.

“This election has far surpassed any interest in any group that we've seen,” said San Patricio County Elections Administrator, Pamela Hill.

Hill says she's worked presidential elections since '08 and has never seen the turnout she's seeing now. They're expecting to continue seeing the long lines of voters on election day.

“Whether that is because they want a little bit more certainty, whether that is because they like a candidate a little more than the other, whether they feel angry with the current situation and they want to get more control, people are showing up to the polls,” said Political Science Professor, Sanne Rijkhoff.

Topics like the coronavirus, healthcare and climate change are driving more voters to cast their ballots, Rijkhoff says emotions are also a factor.

“Two emotions on the positive side so hope and enthusiasm, and then anxiety and anger or fear and anger,” said Rijkhoff.

Rijkhoff says emotions are always involved in deciding which way people will vote, but this year the pandemic is causing those emotions to be more intense.

“This uncertainty makes us grasp at things we can control, and we can control who we identify with it’s actually at the level as seeing the others as a threat to the country,” said Rijkhoff.

Although emotions can be difficult to control during an election season, Rijkhoff says it's important for voters to try and continue focusing on the issue’s candidates are addressing.

“Make sure that they are seeking out information that they are well informed, and this might mean that they have to talk with people that they might disagree with,” said Rijkhoff.