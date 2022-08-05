Results roll in after Election Day in the Coastal Bend

3NEWS will continue to update the latest results for all of the other races going on around the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Important races took place in the Coastal Bend this Election Day, some of which included mayoral candidates and state propositions.

Many eyes were on the City of Port Aransas as voters elected Wendy Moore as the city's next mayor. That seat was left vacant following the death of Mayor Charles Bujan earlier this year.

In Portland, it was incumbent Mayor Cathy Skurow facing off against Ron Jorgensen. Skurow came out on top, winning re-election to that office by taking 70% of the votes.

Over in Rockport, current Mayor Patrick Rios is not running for another term. Tim Jayroe defeated Andrew Kane with 58% of the votes.

Onto the Texas-wide decisions that were made this Saturday.

Prop 1 would reduce the amount of property taxes that Texans who are disabled or 65 years and older pay to public schools. When this likely passes, these homeowners could also qualify for additional reductions in 2023. It would lower property taxes even further, but it wouldn't fully eliminate them.

Prop 2 also relates to public schools, this time in connection to the homestead exemption, which is essentially a tax break for qualified homeowners. It allows you to "write down" your property value so you don't get taxed as much. Currently, homeowners can knock off $25,000 from their home's value before school tax rates are collected.

When Prop 2 likely passes, it would increase this deduction from $25,000 to $40,000 in value. This could save the average homeowner about $175 on their annual property tax bill and could be utilized this year.

3NEWS will continue to update the latest results for all of the other races going on around the area.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.