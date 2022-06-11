Election day preview: Tips before the polls open Tuesday morning

Nueces County clerk, Kara Sands, says early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years, but how much lower?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters are asked to start their Tuesday by getting to the polls early as they open at 7am and close at 7pm.

However, there is a difference from this year's polls compared to the last congressional midterm election. Kara Sands, County Clerk for Nueces County, told 3NEWS that early voter turnout across the state is less than recent years.

"We have about 4% drop," Sands said. "Whereas, you know, Harris County, Tarrant County, Bexar County, Travis County all had 10+ percent drop."

Compared to larger counties, Sands said Nueces County did pretty well. "We say you know, 'vote early', to avoid the line," Sands said. "So, you may have some lines. But you know what, that's also good, because new people are getting out in, they are voting."

"We have 65 vote centers," Sands explained. "And that means that you're registered to vote Nueces County, and you have not voted early, you can vote at any one of the 65 vote centers."

As long as voters are in line, they will still be able to vote. "We'll stay open as late as we need to, to ensure that everyone gets to vote, that's registered to vote and that wants to vote," Sands added.

If voters are voting by mail, they can hand deliver their ballot to Sand's office on the second floor of the Nueces County Courthouse between 7am through 7pm on Election Day.

"If you're going to mail your ballot, if you're going to put it in the mail, you got to get it in as quickly as possible because we have to receive your mail ballot by Wednesday the day after election, but it has to be postmarked Tuesday," Sands said.

Regional Transportation Authority is giving out free bus rides to voting centers Tuesday, November 8. Click here to find a voting center.

