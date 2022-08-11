LIVE BLOG: Two hours left until polls close in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The midterm general election is here and results for local and state races will start to pour in around 7 p.m. Follow this blog throughout the night for updates on important races. You can also see up-to-date results by clicking here.
5 p.m.
There are two hours until the polls close in Texas. 3NEWS Reporter Brandon Schaff is at the Nueces County Courthouse where lines are not long at all, he said.
3NEWS will have election coverage throughout the night. Bookmark this link for updates.
Don't forget, if you need a ride to a polling location the Corpus Christi RTA is providing free rides.