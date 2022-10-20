Corpus Christi RTA offering free rides to polling locations for upcoming election

No proof of voter registration or identification is required to get a free ride to the polls on the designated days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority wants to make sure everyone who wants to vote in the upcoming November elections has a ride to their polling location. They're offering free rides on the bus to anyone who needs it.

“By offering free rides on the first day of early voting and Election Day, it is our goal to remove barriers such as transportation or financial hardship that may prevent someone from voting,” said Miguel E. Rendón, CCRTA Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Voters can ride free on the first day of early voting, Oct. 24 and Election Day, Nov. 8. No proof of voter registration, identification, or destination is required to ride free.

CCRTA Fixed-Routes

B-Line Paratransit (ADA) Services

Premium Services (Express/Park & Ride)

FLEX

Rural On-Demand Services (Paisano & REAL)

For more information, including a list of early voting locations, visit the CCRTA's website here.

