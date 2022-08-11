Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat

The former city councilwoman had 73 percent of the vote after early voting totals were counted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor.

Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor of her hometown in 2022, when she defeated then-incumbent Joe McComb.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she established a program called Saving Our Seniors, which was the model for a program that was implemented statewide to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound people.

Before she was elected mayor, she served as a city councilwoman from 2016-2020.