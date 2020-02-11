Health experts offer COVID-19 safety tips for voters

There are things you can do to minimize your risk while exercising your right to vote.

Election day is quickly approaching as the state is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. Luckily, there are things you can do to minimize your risk while exercising your right to vote.

Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands is as important as ever. The CDC also has a few election-specific tips to help voters reduce the spread of COVID-19.

One of these tips is considering voting alternatives that minimize contact. Registered voters can vote by absentee at their clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday. If you already have a ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return it.

You can also vote when it’s less busy, like mid-morning, especially if you’re at high risk.

The CDC also says to plan for how you’re going to get to your polling place. If possible, avoid crowded ride-sharing services and buses. If you’re driving, check the voter line, and consider waiting to join when it’s shorter.

Doreen Marcinek, an infection prevention manager with Spectrum Health, also suggests putting together a voter kit.

“Always have your mask,” Marcinek said. “An addition would be to have some hand sanitizer. That should contain at least 60% of alcohol. Always apply hand sanitizer after touching any surfaces, and always be aware of your hands — don't bring your hands up to your face without sanitizing first."

You can also bring your own pen to ensure you’re not using one others have touched. If you do bring a pen, make sure it has black ink.

Additionally, the CDC recommends trying to limit the time you’re in your voting place or clerk's office. Fill out any registration forms in advance, and speed up voting by making a list or bringing your completed sample ballot.

