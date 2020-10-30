High school students help contribute to the 2020 election process

One of the reasons Nueces County adds students to their team is because they hope to inspire a forever voter so, eventually, they can inspire the next.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the help of local high schools, Nueces County is making it possible for young leaders to step up and contribute to the election process.

"Giving them the opportunity to be a part of something this big and the responsibility, and it lets them know we trust them," Elections Clerk Kara Sands said. "We know that they can do it, and they always do."

Before elections, Sands rallies up students to help by working at the polls. When the students meet the requirements set up by the County, they begin working alongside other poll workers during the early election and on election day.

The students can get paid, receive community service hours and boost their resume.

Sands said she wasn't able to hire as many students this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"About 130 students worked the 2016 election, for the 2020 presidential, we have about 50," Sands added.

But even with fewer students assisting at the polls, the ones that were able to work got to see first hand how crucial an election is and why every vote matters.

Gianna Guajardo is a senior at Veterans Memorial; she said what surprised her the most was actually seeing the voter turnout right in front of her.

"I get people who are in their 50s and 60s who have never voted before and a lot of people came today who are just 18," said Guajardo.

One of the reasons Sands adds high school students to her team is because she hopes to inspire a forever voter so, eventually, they can inspire the next.

"They share it with their families and they share it with friends and they go off to college and they just spread it that way, about the importance of voting," said Sands.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.