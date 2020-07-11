Howard University graduate Kamala Harris becomes historic US Vice President-elect

Kamala Harris becomes the first woman and African-American to be Vice President-elect.

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris is now the first woman and African-American Vice President-elect.

A 1986 graduate of Howard University, Harris double majored in political science and economics. She spent her time at Howard University growing her knowledge of politics and issues facing the country, interning as a mailroom clerk for California Sen. Alan Cranston. Harris was also a member of the debate team, joined Alpha Kappa Alpha and protested in D.C. against Apartheid in South Africa.

The 55-year-old Harris was announced as Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate in June, and her fellow Howard alums at the time praised the choice.

“Words cannot say how excited I am, and I continue to be excited about the possibility of the future and about what Kamala can offer to this country,” said Harris' sorority sister Carla Mannings back in June.

Harris was sworn in as a senator in 2017, becoming the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. She has been a lifelong public safety and civil rights leader who currently serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget.

"As Sen. Harris embarks upon this new chapter in her life, and in our country’s history, she is poised to break two glass ceilings in our society with one fell swoop of her Howard hammer," Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said back in June. "The HBCU community and I will be watching."