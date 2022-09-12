Dates to remember, general information about voting in the November 2022 elections

If you haven't registered to vote, the deadline to do it in Texas is just a few weeks away on Oct. 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress.

If you want your voice heard in this midterm election, there are some important dates and deadlines coming up soon that you need to add to your calendar.

If you haven't registered to vote, the deadline to do it in Texas is just a few weeks away on Oct. 11. You can register to vote in Nueces County if you meet all of these requirements:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Key dates to remember

Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote in November

Oct. 24: First day of early voting

Oct. 28: Application to apply for mail-in ballot must be received, not just postmarked.

Nov. 4: Last day of early voting

Nov. 8: Election Day; mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. or by 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 if they are postmarked by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voting by mail? Here are the new state laws for 2022:

Pregnant women expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day may now vote by mail

Voters may now hand deliver their ballot application to the County Clerk’s Office (not later than the 11th day before Election Day)

Voters will now have to provide either their Texas Identification, TXDL, EIC number; OR the last four digits of their Social Security number on both their ballot application and carrier envelope.

Voters may request to have an application mailed to them by emailing VoteByMail@nuecesco.com or by calling (361) 888-0385.

You can also download an application here.

Deadlines

Applications for Ballot by Mail must be received no later than the close of business on the 11th day before Election Day. If the 11th day is a weekend or holiday, the deadline is the first preceding business day.

Domestic Ballots by Mail must be received by Election Day at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. the next business day if postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Overseas Ballots by Mail must be received no later than the 5th day after Election Day. Ballot must be post marked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Military (domestic or overseas) Ballots by Mail using FPCA must be received no later than the 6th day after Election Day.

Submitting Your Application

Mail your application to:

Kara Sands

Nueces County Clerk

ATTN: Elections Division

P.O. Box 2627

Corpus Christi, TX 78403

Or scan your completed and signed application for ballot by mail, then email* it to: VoteByMail@nuecesco.com.

*If you email your application, you must also mail the hardcopy of the application so that it is received by the County Clerk's office no later than the 4th business day after the day the office received your emailed application. If you email your application by the deadline noted above, your application will be considered timely as long as the original is received by our office by the 4th business day after it was submitted by email.

Applications for Ballot-by-Mail are good for up to one calendar year only. Annual applications for Ballot-by-Mail on file automatically expire on December 31st of each year. You will need to reapply on, or after, January 1st of each year.

Early Voting

Early voting will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

What to bring

Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

US military ID with photo

US citizenship certificate with photograph (doesn't need to be current)

US passport

Forms must be current or expired less than four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid. For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

Voters without ID:

If you don't have ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you'll need to sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don't have any of the accepted IDs, and present one of the following:

certified birth certificate

valid voter registration certificate

or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, or government document with your name and an address.

If you meet these requirements and are eligible to vote, you may vote in the election.

If you don't have ID and do not have a reasonable impediment to obtaining one or did not bring ID to the polling place, you may cast a provisional ballot. In order to have the provisional ballot counted, you will be required to visit the voter registrar's office within six (6) calendar days of the date of the election to either present one of the forms of photo ID or submit a temporary affidavit, or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption, in the presence of the county voter registrar while attesting to the fact that you do not have any of the required photo IDs.