Scroll for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election by major news outlets over the weekend, and 'increasingly looks like he will soon be certified the winner in Georgia.

Things will remain too close to call here, though, until an official result is certified by the state, which it is required to do by Nov 20. Counties have until this Friday to certify their official results to the state ahead of that deadline.

With a margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for some time. The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount.

As the official process plows ahead, things are beginning to get politically acrimonious in Georgia - with the state's two Republican senators lobbing accusations of unspecified and unsubstantiated "failures" at Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a call for his resignation, and him labeling their claims "laughable."

We'll keep you updated throughout the day on developments in the never-boring Peach State.

TUESDAY UPDATES:

11:30 a.m. | More tiny updates:

9 mystery votes came in. @ErinKPeterson quickly figured out they were from Cobb.

4 for Trump; 5 for Biden



Changed the spread by 1 vote: 12.292 pic.twitter.com/6EIxh1kbnn — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 10, 2020

11:00 a.m. | We're more than halfway to an official result now: 81 of the 159 counties have certified their results as of the latest update.

10:40 a.m. | That last little set of votes was from Madison County, up northeast of Athens, by the way:

With 226 new votes from Madison County, Joe Biden's lead in GA has decreased by 134 votes.



180 went to Trump; 46 went to Biden



Current spread: 12,291 pic.twitter.com/74vpG27lRE — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 10, 2020

10:30 a.m. | A few hundred more votes registered, bringing the statewide total to 4,988,415. Biden's lead is 12,290 votes, with the number of counties that have certified their results still at 78.

10:10 a.m. | Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Reps.-elect Nikema Williams and Carolyn Bourdeaux are delivering remarks on healthcare. You can watch them live in the video player at the top of this story.

9:45 a.m. | An example of some of the kinds of small counts that will filter in today:

Dodge County just updated results for 5 votes:

4 for Trump; 1 for Biden



Biden's lead decreased by 3 votes to 12,425. pic.twitter.com/3ysMpuixVM — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 10, 2020

9:15 a.m. | For more on the limited extent of actual allegations of fraud in Georgia, you can see Doug Richards' report from last night: Allegations of voter fraud in Georgia scant

9:00 a.m. | Update to the count: 4,988,179 total votes registered, Joe Biden's lead grows to 12,427. We've also added two more counties to the certification list, bringing us to 78 of 159.

8:55 a.m. | When these statements swirl around with vague allusions to "allegations" about irregularities in Georgia, it's important to remember what has in fact been alleged so far. It's not a long list:

1) Ballots in a dumpster in Spalding Co?

Empty envelopes. No ballots.

2) More Gwinnett votes than registered voters?

Ballots were 2-sided Eng & Span & the count was scans, not votes.

3) More Georgians voted than total population?

That's the COUNTRY Georgia. GA has 10.6 Million. — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 9, 2020

8:30 a.m. | One note on the Trump team's recount requests: It's not clear what exactly they mean by a "full comparison" of absentee ballots and in-person ballots cast, but the Secretary of State's Office has offered those numbers at varying points both before (when they were updating early vote counts) and after Election Day.

8:20 a.m. | President Trump's campaign just released a statement from Rep. Doug Collins, who will be leading the president's team monitoring recount efforts here in Georgia.

The statement lays out three formal requests for that process: One, a "full comparison of absentee ballots cast and in-person and provisional ballots cast throughout the state." Two, a "check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot." The third request is for a "full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county."

The statement said the president's team would petition courts to order these measures if the Secretary of State's Office does not institute them.

8:15 a.m. | If you're wondering exactly how many votes there are left to count - something like equivalent to a high school population, or about a few thousand. Those vast majority of those are going to be provisional ballots counties are still sorting through.

Biden leads by 12,337 votes #Georgia. Here's how the margins have changed since since Wed. November 4th. The # votes still out are likely about the size of a high school population- just not clear if we're talking 1A or 6A. #GaPol #Election2020results #11Alive @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/gubtljWEqm — Erin Peterson (@ErinKPeterson) November 10, 2020

7:55 a.m. | Update to secretary of state's site now reflects a 12,337 vote lead for Joe Biden. The full statewide vote tally now stands at 4,987,878, still with 76 counties certified.

7:30 a.m. | Here's your state of play for the morning: 76 of 159 counties have now certified their results to the state, which means we're about halfway to finally having an official statewide result.

That leaves 83 counties still to report, with President-elect Joe Biden's lead over President Trump at 11,413 votes.