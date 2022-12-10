Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections

Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low.

Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.

Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13. You can cast your ballot from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

District 1 is up for grabs between incumbent Billy Lerma and former councilman Everett Roy; Dist. 2 is being contested between Sylvia Campos and former councilman Mark Scott; and Dist. 3 is a faceoff between incumbent Roland Barrera and challenger Eric Cantu.

