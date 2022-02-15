March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Duval County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Duval County voters:

Democrat

U.S. Representative, District 28

Tannya Judith Benavides

Henry Cuellar

Jessica Cisneros

Governor

Michael Cooper

Rich Wakeland

Beto O'rourke

Joy Diaz

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

S. "Tbone" Raynor

Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reicheck

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Marisa B. Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District 21

Judith Zaffirini

State Representative, District 31

Martha M. Gutierrez

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Irene Rios

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7 Unexpired Term

Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo

District Judge, 229th Judicial District

Baldemar “Balde” Garza

County Judge

Albert T. Martinez

Arnoldo “Guero” Cantu

Chris Waller

District Clerk

Rachel Saenz Vela

County Clerk

Araceli “Sally” Lichtenberger

Roel R. Perez

Elodia Maldonado-Garza

County Treasurer

Sylvia Lazo

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Baldemar F. Alaniz

Eloy V. Perez

Adalberto “Chaico” Vera

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Oscar Garza Jr.

Ovidio “O.J.” Espinoza Jr.

Belinda Torres Diaz

Marty Perez

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Geraldita “Tita” Martinez

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Annabel Chapa-Canales

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Aida C. Estraca

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Reymundo “Mundo” Reyes Jr.

Linda Garza-Moncada

County Chairman

Edna Vela Cantu

Republican

U.S. Representative District 28

Steven Fowler

Cassy Garcia

Ed Cabrera

Willie Vasquez Ng

Eric Hohman

Rolando Rodriguez

Sandra Whitten

Governor

Rick Perry

Kandy Kaye Horn

Danny Harrison

Paul Belew

Don Huffines

Chad Prather

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor

Todd M. Bullis

Zach Vance

Dan Patrick

Daniel Miller

Aaron Sorrells

Trayce Bradford

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Rufus Lopez

Jon Spiers

Victor Avila

Dawn Buckingham

Weston Martinez

Ben Armenta

Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller

Carey A. Counsil

James White

Railroad Commissioner

Marvin "Sarge" Summers

Tom Slocum Jr

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Lana Jean Hollan

Ken Morrow

State Senator, District 21

Julie Dahlberg

State Representative, District 31

Mike Monreal

Ryan Guillen

Alena Berlanga

Justice, 4th Court of Criminal Appeals District, Place 6

Todd McCray

Justice, 4th Court of Criminal Appeals District, Place 7 Unexpired Term

Lori I. Valenzuela

County Judge

Ruben A. Martinez

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Eddie Balboa Jr.

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

John Spillers

County Chairman

Mary Wilson

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

