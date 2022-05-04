Here's what you need to know to vote in the May 7 election

Texas voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On May 7, Texas voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. It’s worth checking out because depending on where you live, there could also be other important items on the ballot that you won’t want to miss.

Most voters are aware of the primary runoff election coming up on May 24. It will help shape key Republican and Democratic races before the General Election in November – including the run for Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Land Commissioner and Railroad Commissioner.

Ahead of that, there is another election on Saturday, May 7, and the results will be felt not just across the state, but also in several Coastal Bend communities.

At the top of the ballot are two proposed constitutional amendments. Both deal with property taxes.

One would approve tax cuts for elderly and disabled homeowners, while the other would increase the State’s homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, thus lowering school property taxes.

Every eligible voter in Texas will have the chance to weigh in on those two propositions.

But here’s where you’ll want to pay close attention, as there are other items to be considered affecting schools and local governments.

Take, for instance, Nueces and San Patricio Counties. If you live in Port Aransas or Portland, you’ll also be voting on that day for mayor and certain seats on the city council.

There are also council seats up for grabs in Aransas Pass and Gregory.

School trustees are on the ballot in Ingleside, and school bond proposals for those in the Taft and London school districts.

Of course, to have a say in any of that, you must be registered to vote by this Thursday.

Early voting runs April 25 through May 3.

To get a preview of all of the items that will appear on the ballot when you vote, just go to the online page for your county’s elections administrator. In many cases, you’ll be able to look at and even print a sample ballot.

Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the May 7 election was April 7. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in this election, you can check online.

What to bring to a polling site to vote

To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:

Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity

If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

You can click here to find a nearby polling location in Nueces County. You can also find sample ballots here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.