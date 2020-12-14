Minnesota electors officially cast the state's 10 votes for Joe Biden

The Electoral College cast ballots across the country on Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota electors have officially cast the state's ten electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden for president and Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president.

The Biden-Harris ticket received 1,717,077 popular votes in the November general election in Minnesota, with Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence receiving 1,484,065 votes. The popular vote count was certified late last month.

Like most other states, Minnesota operates under a "winner take all" approach to the electoral votes, with the electors pledged to the winner of the statewide popular vote allowed to cast a ballot for the Electoral College.

A minimum of 270 electoral votes nationwide are necessary to win the presidency.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon led the Electoral College Assembly at the State Capitol.

“I want to recognize our local election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure our votes our accurately counted,” Simon said in his opening remarks. “On behalf of all Minnesotans I say to you, job well done and thank you!”

Simon also recognized Minnesota's nation-leading voter turnout for the third election in a row.