Nueces County Ballot Board meets to review ballots received after election day

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Ballot Board met on Tuesday to inspect and review ballots that were received after Election Day, along with provisional ballots.

"They are processing and counting the ballots we received from military voters, the deadline to receive those ballots in my office was yesterday," said Kara Sands, the chief elections office for the county.

The ballot board reviewed nearly 400 ballots that either came from military voters, arrived in the mail, or were filled out as provisional ballots at the polls.

"Maybe that person is registered to vote and somehow they were not on the voter rolls. It's very rare but sometimes it does happen, then that vote will count; otherwise, they'll reject it," said Sands.

The county received an abnormal number of provisional ballots, according to Sands, hitting close to 200.

"They were not registered to vote but just insisted that they were going to vote, so they were given a provisional and those votes will not count," said Sands.

They continued to await the results as one contest on the ballot was 12 votes short in Port Aransas. A proposal that would raise the hotel-occupancy tax to fund a sports and community venue received 1,082 votes in favor and 1,094 against in the unofficial voting results.

"It's important to protect the integrity of our election. It's important that we are following the law and we are following every step the law tells us to make sure every vote, every legal vote is counted," said Sands.

3News continues to monitor the local election results and will update as soon as possible.