CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County voters were recently sent a letter from the Nueces County Election Department requesting identification if they wanted to vote by mail during the 2020 election cycle.

3News was informed that the letter was sent by mistake.

"Giving false information on this form is a federal offense, you know, you're gonna go to jail if you don't answer correctly. And I'm like. What, why would it do that," resident Linda White said.

White is one of 1500 residents who received a letter in the mail by accident.

"I've been a registered voter in Nueces County like all my voting life, so I'm not sure why it came to me," White said.

Like White, many other residents were confused by request asking for proof of a birth certificate, passport or license to be sent in with their voting ballot.

According to Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands, the letter does normally goes out to those who are required to provide such forms to vote by mail. However, in this case, it was a mistake, and extras were mailed out.

"As soon as I was made aware of the issue, I wrote a letter to every voter that was affected by it apologizing to the voters and explaining that you know what this was done in error. You should not have received this and sorry for any confusion," Sands said.

Sands says for those who did receive a follow-up letter, to completely disregard the identification letter and still send in your ballot like done so before.

If you have any questions or still wonder whether or not you need to send in extra verification forms, you can call the Elections Office at 361-888-0865.

"Our mission has always been and will continue to be to make sure that our elections are easily accessible and they're convenient for voters and that they're secure," Sands said.

