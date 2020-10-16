Nueces County Constable, Precinct 1: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

Constable

Serves as a licensed peace officer and performs various law enforcement functions, including issuing traffic citations

Serves warrants and civil papers such as subpoenas and temporary restraining orders

Serves as bailiff for Justice of the Peace Court

Salary (2019/2020): $62,418

Robert M. Cisneros (Democrat)

Campaign Email http://pops0523@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number (361) 549-9836

Private Contact Phone Number (361) 793-1930

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experiences that qualify you to hold this office.

Constable Pct 1 - 2012 / Current Chief Deputy Pct 1 2003 / 2012 Corpus Christi Police Officer - 28 years B.S. Criminal Justice - CCSU Master Peace Officer US Navy Veteran I am an experienced peace officer with a strong administrative background. My office staff will continue their professional courteous demeanor established in the Constable's office and continue being good civil servants in service to our community.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of your precinct? What is your response to this concern?

The number one concern explicitly expressed by everyone is public safety. Our country is currently facing difficult times and we are not immune to the issues being discussed. We are fortunate to have a history of cooperation and strong community ties among all law enforcement agencies and our citizens. As public officials we must continually strive to be good stewards to our citizens and to listen to all concerns. My office has always maintained an 'open door' policy for everyone.

COVID-19: Based on COVID-19 conditions to-date, the Constable's office has worked effectively with other law enforcement agencies in maintaining civic order.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

COVID 19 conditions rose to unprecedented numbers in the county jail. All sheriff's deputies were pulled in to maintain jail safety. My deputies along with other Pct Deputies filled the void for law enforcement service calls throughout Nueces County. There was never a minute where law officers were not available to respond to calls. We also subsidized outlying communities that did not have the resources to enforce the County Judge's orders on beach and park closures.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, if elected, and how would you address them?

Community Service - Continue providing law enforcement related services to those in need and to non-profits that ask for our assistance. Judicial Service - To maintain the professional diligent delivery of all court issued documents and continue our presence in Justice Court to insure the safety and well being of those attending court Training - I will provide mandated specialized training, technology and legislative updates to all Deputies and fully support their continued training.

James Robertson (Republican)

Candidate has not yet responded to the League of Women Voters.

