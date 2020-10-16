Nueces County Constable, Precinct 2: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

Constable

Serves as a licensed peace officer and performs various law enforcement functions, including issuing traffic citations

Serves warrants and civil papers such as subpoenas and temporary restraining orders

Serves as bailiff for Justice of the Peace Court

Salary (2019/2020): $62,418

Jason McCahan (Republican)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experiences that qualify you to hold this office.

I proudly served in the the Gulf war and led US Marines in both war and in peace time. I was asked to be Chief Instructor at NCO school. Served as Branch Chief for 55 employees at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and was responsible for a budget of well over 1 million dollars. I attended Del Mar Police Academy and graduated class Valedictorian. I was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in only 3 years by the Constable of Precinct 2 with the recommendation by the Chief Deputy and Commander.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of your precinct? What is your response to this concern?

As I went door to door and introduced myself to the citizens most of them thought I was already the elected Constable. When they found out I was not they were surprised and asked who was? Since becoming a Deputy Reserve I have always been involved in most community activities. As the elected Constable I will continue this and ensure that all of our Precinct residents always know who is the Constable and how we can assist in their needs and help with concerns they have.

COVID-19: Based on COVID-19 conditions to-date, the Constable's office has worked effectively with other law enforcement agencies in maintaining civic order.

Please explain your answer.

As these times have been difficult for everyone, the Constable's office has been working closely with all the surrounding agencies. We have been responding to calls for assistance from as far out as Agua Dulce. When I am elected we will continue to assist any other agency that requests our assistance.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, if elected, and how would you address them?

My top three priorities would be in no exact order. 1. Education for the officers. If you have well educated officers than you can provide better service to the community. 2. School zone compliance. Our children are a precious resource. We need people to slow down and be more cautious in school zones and neighborhoods. I would increase officer presence in both to enforce the law. 3. Technology. If you have up to date equipment you will naturally have better prepared officers ready to assist.

Dwayne Sada (Democrat)

Campaign Phone Number (361) 249-0828

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experiences that qualify you to hold this office.

Howdy! My name is Dwayne Gamez Sada. I am currently a Deputy Constable of 13 years for Precinct 1. I’ve been a resident of Nueces County all my life, more than 48 yrs. I’m a graduate of Mary Carroll High School and Del Mar College. I’m a family man, married with children and grandfather of 7. I’ve worked in law enforcement over 20 years in Nueces County, as a full time officer. This includes 2 yrs with the Nueces County Sheriff’s office and 5 yrs Code enforcement.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of your precinct? What is your response to this concern?

Candidate has not yet responded.

COVID-19: Based on COVID-19 conditions to-date, the Constable's office has worked effectively with other law enforcement agencies in maintaining civic order.

Please explain your answer.

Enforcing what the county judge has put in place for this critical time.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, if elected, and how would you address them?

I seek this office because I believe that with all my years of experience enforcing Civil, State and Federal laws, I can be an asset to the community. I’m a fair, unbiased, hardworking man. I believe together we can better protect our children by patrolling our schools more diligently and without reserve as well as provide for our community by being more accessible and visible.

