Nueces County Constable, Precinct 5: Candidate Forum & Voters Guide

This information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has partnered with the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education, to help make sure the community has access to all the information they need before hitting the polls Nov. 3.

The following information was gathered and compiled by the League and published in their Voters Guide and on Vote411.org.

Constable

Serves as a licensed peace officer and performs various law enforcement functions, including issuing traffic citations

Serves warrants and civil papers such as subpoenas and temporary restraining orders

Serves as bailiff for Justice of the Peace Court

Salary (2019/2020): $62,418

Frank Flores III (Democrat)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experiences that qualify you to hold this office.

Throughout the past 36 years in serving the Precinct 5 community, I have worked as a patrol deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, criminal investigative detective, chief (12 years), and elected constable of Nueces County Precinct 5 (8 years). I possess the highest license, Texas Master Peace Officer. In addition, I created and implemented the K-9 program in Precinct 5 nearly 20 years ago. I have continued Toys for Tots which provides gifts for children in the Precinct 5 area.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of your precinct? What is your response to this concern?

A large concern voiced to me by my community was the wish to have more patrol in the rural communities, like Agua Dulce. Precinct five consists of 340 square miles which is patrolled by 8 patrol deputies and 4 supervisors. My response to this concern was to assist mayor John Howard from Agua Dulce in starting the Agua Dulce City Marshalls Department, who are currently housed in the Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 satellite office.

COVID-19: Based on COVID-19 conditions to-date, the Constable's office has worked effectively with other law enforcement agencies in maintaining civic order.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

As a department, we have assisted by responding to calls outside of our precinct to provide support to other law enforcement agencies due to issues such as officer shortage. We have also enforced the county judge and governor’s orders regarding COVID-19. Furthermore, to ease the burden of COVID-19 on our community our department has continued to provide funeral escort free of charge.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, if elected, and how would you address them?

Several of my top priorities include to request additional patrol deputies to the department to help in patrolling the large service area. I would also request additional patrol vehicles and equipment for my department to facilitate public safety. In addition, I would request supplemental funding for training including cultural competency training. My plan for addressing these issues would be to continue to advocate for assistance through the county commissioners court.

Oscar Mendoza (Republican)

BACKGROUND: Describe your strongest competency and life experiences that qualify you to hold this office.

I started my career in 1991 Nueces County Constable Office Pct.5 the office i seek. While being employed there, i was assigned to different division within the department. In 2013 i transferred to Nueces County Constable Pct.3 ( Bishop Tx ) In 2016 I was promoted to Chief Deputy and currently hold this position. Dec, 2019 i held duel commission up until July 2019 I was the interim Chief Of Police for the City of Bishop, Tx. I bring experience to the constables department.

ISSUES: During your campaign, what is the number one concern expressed to you by the residents of your precinct? What is your response to this concern?

While speaking to the voters of Pct.5 there number one concern is that they don't have adequate patrol in the area. they feel that the officer's are out of touch with the community. Some have even say that they have been victims of a crime, and they feel victimized by there own law reinforcement agency. I want to be transparent with the community be more attentive to there needs. I want to be an elected official that the community can come to with any issues they might have.

COVID-19: Based on COVID-19 conditions to-date, the Constable's office has worked effectively with other law enforcement agencies in maintaining civic order.

Strongly disagree

Disagree

Neither agree nor disagree

Agree

Strongly agree

Please explain your answer.

As everyone knows the sheriff's department had to pull there field operation and investigators and warrant division personnel and resigned them to the jail during this pandemic to help the jail division. We constable department were assisting on calls out of assigned Pct. This goes to show that we can work together.

PRIORITIES: Other than the issues previously addressed, what are your top three priorities, if elected, and how would you address them?

1)I would reach out to the community and local officials listen to there concerns and come up with a solution to address any issues they might have. 2)Increase patrol visibility be more proactive within the pct. 3) Be more involved with the youth, being visible in schools and school functions . 4) As an elected official being accessible to the public

The above information was gathered and compiled by the League of Women Voters, a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education.